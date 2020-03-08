High school in San Francisco closes after staff member tests positive for coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — ICA Cristo Rey Academy in San Francisco has closed after it was discovered that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The private, all-girls Roman Catholic high school will be closed for two weeks, school officials announced Sunday.

The staff member didn’t have direct contact with students or staff members.

A deep cleaning will be conducted on campus. Staff members can go into the building over the next two weeks.

The situation is considered low risk due to the factors considered for the spread of the disease.

Students will return to school on Friday, March 20.

Latest News Headlines: