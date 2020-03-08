Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW
Coronavirus: The Latest

High school in San Francisco closes after staff member tests positive for coronavirus

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — ICA Cristo Rey Academy in San Francisco has closed after it was discovered that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The private, all-girls Roman Catholic high school will be closed for two weeks, school officials announced Sunday.

The staff member didn’t have direct contact with students or staff members.

A deep cleaning will be conducted on campus. Staff members can go into the building over the next two weeks.

The situation is considered low risk due to the factors considered for the spread of the disease.

Students will return to school on Friday, March 20.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News