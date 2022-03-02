CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) – Tragedy hits an East Bay high school after a student is killed in a crash.

The 16-year-old was riding his bike when a car struck him last week. Police have arrested a driver involved in the collision.

16-year-old Jose Castillo was a student at Mount Diablo High School. He had only been there since January before being killed last Friday.

The school district is remembering Jose with heavy hearts and they want his memory to live on.

The intersection of Galindo Street and Clayton Road was the scene of a tragedy. The crash involved several cars.

Mount Diablo High School Principal Lorne Barbosa says Castillo was from El Salvador and he was eager to learn in America.

The teen’s death has been heartbreaking for the school’s community.

Concord police say they have arrested a 28-year-old driver who is now facing a vehicular manslaughter charge but the cause of the collision and whether drugs or alcohol were involved is still being investigated.

Counselors have been made available to students to help with the grief of losing Jose.

Mount Diablo school’s Superintendent Adam Clark suggested parents talk with their children during this sensitive time.

Principal Barbosa says this crash shows how precious life can be.

Jose’s family is trying to raise funds to send his body back to his native country of El Salvador.

The staff at the school is planning a way to honor his life within the next few weeks.