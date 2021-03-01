These are some of the 1st high schools reopening in Bay Area

NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — March marks an entire year since the pandemic, and it also brings a return to school for some students.

The Novato Unified School District said high school students are allowed to come back to school buildings this week — and it’s one of the first in the Bay Area to do so.

It’s possible because Marin County was moved to the Red tier of California’s reopening blueprint. It’s the second-most restrictive tier.

The schools will start with 9th and 10th graders, who come back on March 1. Then, 11th and 12th graders return next Monday, on March 8.

The high schools are going with a hybrid schedule, with two groups of in-person students who learn in classrooms on alternating days. On the off days, they are still learning virtually.

Free grab-and-go meals are still available for students.

Bell schedules for each high school:

The school district says they have planned for all students, from TK to 12th, to be on a hybrid learning plan from March 8.

The Red tier of reopening is still considered to have ‘substantive’ COVID-19 transmission risk, and keeps some non-essential businesses closed. However, it allows for schools to reopen fully for in-person instruction, at the discretion of local officials.

Last year, it was on March 7 that NUSD decided to extend online learning for the rest of the school year. Now, students are back and the district is still working on getting sports back up and running.