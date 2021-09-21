High schoolers can now apply to be on the 18th Congressional District Student Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Applications are now open for some Bay Area students who wish to serve on the 18th Congressional District Student Advisory Board.
High school students who live in or attend school in the district can apply through Oct. 22, 2021 at 5 p.m.
It’s a platform for students who want to effect change.
“Students study a policy area of their choice and make recommendations to Congresswoman Eshoo, who in turn, has introduced many of the Board’s policy recommendations in the House of Representatives,” the congresswoman’s office said.
The 18th congressional district includes the following communities:
|SAN MATEO COUNTY
Atherton
La Honda
Ladera
Loma Mar
Menlo Park
Pescadero
Portola Valley
Redwood City
Woodside
|SANTA CLARA COUNTY
Campbell
Cambrian Park
Fruitdale
Lexington Hills
Los Altos
Los Altos Hills
Los Gatos
Monte Sereno
Mountain View
Palo Alto
Parts of San Jose, most of which is unincorporated
Saratoga
Stanford
|SANTA CRUZ COUNTY
Ben Lomond
Bonny Doon
Boulder Creek
Brookdale
Davenport
Felton
Lompico
Scotts Valley
Zayante
Find the application at this link. Once complete, email it to eshoo.sab@mail.house.gov or send by mail to Congresswoman Eshoo’s Palo Alto District Office at 698 Emerson Street, Palo Alto, California 94301. Please email or call her District Office at 650-323-2984 for more information.