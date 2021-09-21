High schoolers can now apply to be on the 18th Congressional District Student Advisory Board

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 14: Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-CA), chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s Health Subcommittee, waves to fellow members before hearing testimony from Rick Bright, former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, about the government response to the novel coronavirus pandemic on Capitol Hill May 14, 2020 in Washington, DC. Warning that COVID-19 could make ‘2020 will be the darkest winter in modern history,’ Bright has filed a federal whistleblower complaint alleging he was fired for opposing the use of a drug promoted by President Donald Trump as a potential coronavirus treatment. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Applications are now open for some Bay Area students who wish to serve on the 18th Congressional District Student Advisory Board.

High school students who live in or attend school in the district can apply through Oct. 22, 2021 at 5 p.m.

It’s a platform for students who want to effect change.

“Students study a policy area of their choice and make recommendations to Congresswoman Eshoo, who in turn, has introduced many of the Board’s policy recommendations in the House of Representatives,” the congresswoman’s office said.

The 18th congressional district includes the following communities:

Find the application at this link. Once complete, email it to eshoo.sab@mail.house.gov or send by mail to Congresswoman Eshoo’s Palo Alto District Office at 698 Emerson Street, Palo Alto, California 94301. Please email or call her District Office at 650-323-2984 for more information.