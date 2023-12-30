(KRON) – The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Advisory and a coastal flood warning for Saturday until 2 p.m.

The NWS forecasts a very high swell from the west and northwest that will create hazardous beach conditions.

Beach waves are expected to be 26-20 feet on west-facing beaches on Central and Northern California coastline. Coastal flooding is a result of the high waves.

The NWS emphasizes the severity of high beach waves, calling the waves “deadly.” For your safety, stay off of jetties, stay out of and away from the water, never turn your back on the ocean, and keep pets on a leash and away from the water.