High Surf Advisory in effect for parts of Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A High Surf Advisory is in effect from 9 a.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Thursday, per the National Weather Service Bay Area.

Northwest swells between 11 to 14 feet at 20 to 22-second periods are expected.

The largest are expected Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning, with waves gradually subsiding into Thursday night.

The High Surf Advisory means strong rip currents should be expected, with large and dangerous breaking waves in surf zones.

Beaches facing west and/or northwest are likely to see the largest waves, with larger than normal waves at beaches facing south and southwest.

Waves could run up beaches more than usual and sweep over areas that were previously dry, so be cautious!

