(KRON) – A High Surf Advisory is in effect for Saturday until 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The advisory is for Coastal North Bay, San Francisco Peninsula coast, Monterey Bay, and Big Sur coasts.

The NWS is forecasting large breaking waves of 15 to 20 feet and an increased risk of sneaker waves and rip currents.

For safety, never turn your back on the ocean. The unexpected waves may sweep people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches. The NWS calls the beach conditions “dangerous” for inexperienced surfers and swimmers.