High Surf Warning: Dangerous waves at Bay Area beaches

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for Bay Area beaches through Tuesday morning.

It lasts from 11 p.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. Tuesday.

MONDO HUGE WAVES on the west side of Santa Cruz right now – High surf advisory is in effect until Tuesday . The first few daredevil surfers just paddled out. @kron4news #CaWx @NWSBayArea pic.twitter.com/AmGRkOlNi7 — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) October 25, 2021

The warning says there is an increased risk of sneaker waves, large breaking waves, rip current and increased coastal run up during this time.

These waves are able to drag people into the water, which could be deadly.

While most folks are understandably focused on recent rains. A reminder that a High Surf Warning remains in effect until 11 am Tuesday. Coastal buoys are reporting wave heights at 20-25 ft at 17-18 seconds currently. Stay well back from the ocean.#cawx pic.twitter.com/m5LXRJdKqw — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 25, 2021

Waves can get as high as 30 feet at the west and northwest facing beaches, according to the National Weather Service.

They recommend staying off of coastal jetties and large rocks, and keep close watch of kids and pets. Also, don’t turn your back on the ocean and be aware of waves approaching the coast.