High Surf Warning: Dangerous waves at Bay Area beaches

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for Bay Area beaches through Tuesday morning.
It lasts from 11 p.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. Tuesday.
The warning says there is an increased risk of sneaker waves, large breaking waves, rip current and increased coastal run up during this time.
These waves are able to drag people into the water, which could be deadly.
Waves can get as high as 30 feet at the west and northwest facing beaches, according to the National Weather Service.
They recommend staying off of coastal jetties and large rocks, and keep close watch of kids and pets. Also, don’t turn your back on the ocean and be aware of waves approaching the coast.