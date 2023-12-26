SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Warning from 3 a.m. Thursday to 3 a.m. on Friday. The warning is issued for the Central and Northern California coastline.

The weather service said conditions may be “deadly.” Possible outcomes could be injuries or drowning.

Image: NWS

The NWS forecasted large breaking waves of 20 to 26 feet on west and northwest-facing beaches.

Potential hazards include large breaking waves, rip currents, sneaker waves, increased coastal run-up, and storm surges.

For your safety, the NWS advises the public to avoid coastal jetties and, if possible, avoid the beach completely. According to the NWS, large waves can wash people off jetties and rocks. For people who decide to go to the beach, be hypervigilant about your children and pets’ whereabouts and never turn your back on the ocean.