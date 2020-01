SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A High Surf Advisory along the Bay Area coast through 9 p.m. Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service, 11 to 14-foot swells are possible.

Anyone going to the beach is urged to be cautious as strong rip currents and large and dangerous breaking waves in the surf zone are expected.

Remember to stay far away from the water’s edge and never turn your back to the ocean.

