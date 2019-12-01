High tech Pleasanton neighborhood prevents theft

PLEASANTON (KRON) – Familiar sight during the holiday shopping season — packages delivered to doorsteps after someone scores a Black Friday or Cyber Monday deal.

But thieves or porch pirates looking for a crime of opportunity might want to think otherwise because one Pleasanton neighborhood is watching.

“Well we’ve had 55 arrests over the last 10 years,” Cristopher Glaeser said. “The numbers are going up slightly so we probably get an arrest on the average of every eight weeks or so.”

Glaeser, the so-called Laguna Oaks neighborhood watch captain, said about 10 years ago he starting installing a network of cameras.

They watch who comes and goes from all different angles.

One device can even read license plates through infrared technology.

“It covers home burglaries, theft from auto, auto theft, mail theft, package theft, drugs pretty much the gambit,” Glaeser said.

One such theft was just recently thwarted by the network.

The package thieves had no idea they were being watched.

The cameras helped Pleasanton PD put the duo in jail.

The anti-theft tech doesn’t stop at just cameras, the neighborhood’s mailboxes are also equipped with a defense.

“For example, if a number of mailboxes start opening up late at night the system automatically detects that, calls us and then we can call the police,” Glaeser said.

These methods to deter crime may sound expensive, but Glaeser said a neighborhood watch or an email group are free options to avoid becoming a victim.

The key is being aware.

“Be informed of when you’re having mail delivered,” he said. “Don’t leave valuables in your vehicle, lock you vehicle and always set your home alarm.”