High tech tools that will give you a smarter home

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A kitchen appliance that cooks for you, a sock that monitors your baby’s health, and blinds for your living room that come without the dangerous cords.

Those are just a few of the smart home gadgets that are trending this year.

Back in January hundreds of high-tech home gadgets were put on display at the virtual Consumer Electronics show.

Lifestyle expert Christine Lusita is breaking down the tech with the best reviews.

The Somfy motorized shades are customized to work with any type of window covering from draperies to blinds and even rolling shutters.

They’re pricy but are safe around pets and children because they don’t contain dangerous cords. they work with voice control through Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

They can also be connected to the Brilliant smart home system which combines all of your devices into one place.

It’s an easy-to-use touch screen system that controls lighting, music, climate and comes with a built-in camera for room to room chat and intercom.

For those who need help in the kitchen, Thermomix is a new appliance that basically cooks for you! It can perform 24 culinary functions including weighing, chopping, blending etc.

It’s a pricey one too — but the touchscreen gives you access to more than 60 thousand cooking recipes that you can follow along to make your meals.

Finally, if you’re a new parent — the Owlet Smart Sock might be a good investment.

It’s a new kind of baby monitor that not only does it track your baby’s heart rate and oxygen, but it also keeps track of your baby’s sleep trends, displaying them in real time in the app.

Research shows 94% of parents who have used the Owlet, sleep better at night.