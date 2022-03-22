(KRON) — High temperatures are causing officials to worry about droughts.

Andrea Pook with East Bay Municipal Water District believes the warm weather is not good for drought outlook.

“It is super dry, basically we are seeing the driest January, February and March we have ever seen with historical records at EBMUD,” Pook said.

Pook says currently East Bay MUD is drawing from other sources to make up for the deficit. That comes at a price drawing from contingency funds.

“Our water is not where we want it to be, that is for sure,” she said. “It was so hopeful back in the fall, but now we are in our drought management plan.”

Currently, drought one restrictions or voluntary measures are in place for East Bay MUD customers.

Although Pook says conservation was going strong, it has slacked off lately, and that may make matters worse, and possibly lead to shifting to drought two stage, which could bring rate hikes.

“End of water year will happen and the board will look at the data and make a decision and possible look at a surcharge and move into drought two,” Pook said.