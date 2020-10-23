High Wind Watch issued through weekend in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A High Wind Watch was issued for the Bay Area in the early hours of Friday, in effect through Monday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, “A significantly stronger offshore wind event, likely the strongest of the year, will develop over the region on Sunday and peak Sunday night before winds ease by early Tuesday.”

The reason the winds are dangerous is because it can blow down trees and power lines — causing potential power outages as well as impacting drivers.

On Sunday, a Fire Weather Watch will be in place through Tuesday as the wind event and dry conditions can spark and spread fires. The affected areas include North Bay Mountains and Valleys, East Bay Hills and Valleys, Diablo Range and the Santa Cruz Mountains.

