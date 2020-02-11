High winds blamed for shattered window at Millennium Tower

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Sunday’s high winds are also being blamed for shattering a window at the Millennium Tower.

But in light of the fact that this is the same luxury condo high rise that is now infamous since it was discovered to be sinking and tilting, one city leader is expressing concern.

On Sunday, yellow tape blocked off the streets around the Millennium Tower and emergency crews responded after shattered glass was discovered on the street around 11:30 a.m.

The park on top of the Transbay Transit Center was also closed to the public as the broken shards were picked up.

It turns out the glass came from a shattered window on the 41st floor, which has since been covered up with a patch.

No injuries were reported which at least one passerby noted was very lucky, considering how busy this sidewalk is during the week.

“How blessed we are that nobody got hurt, it was a Sunday, low traffic day,” the man passing by said.

The city’s Department of Building Inspection came out to the luxury condo building Sunday and was back again on Monday.

They say they’ve requested an engineering report from the building’s management.

Building inspectors have been here several times in recent years since the now infamous tower was discovered to be sinking and now leans nearly a foot and a half.

An engineering fix for that problem is expected to get underway sometime this year.

A spokesperson for the Millennium Tower Homeowners Association says the shattered window has no relationship to the structural integrity of this building.

He calls it a fluke that’s both a combination of mother nature and human error.

He says the resident of this particular condo inadvertently left the window open and was not at home when Sunday’s gale-force winds whipped up and caused the window to break.

“The city needs to make the Homeowners Association and the developer account for their window system. This is something I take very, very seriously,” Aaron Peskin said.

The Millennium Tower is in Supervisor Aaron Peskin’s district.

“We live in an earthquake-prone town, the high winds yesterday are not record winds by any stretch of the imagination. The fact that this could happen to a window that was open and that’s supposed to be acceptable is unacceptable to me and should be unacceptable to the Department Building Inspection and is profoundly dangerous,” Peskin said.

The spokesperson for the Homeowner’s Association says all of the windows have been inspected over the last year and a half.

Residents have now been alerted to close their windows when there is a notification of a high wind event in the future.

