Bay Area

High winds overturn trailer on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge

Posted: Jan 16, 2019 09:24 PM PST

Updated: Jan 16, 2019 09:24 PM PST

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) -- Strong winds overturned a big rig trailer tonight on the Richmond San Rafael Bridge, causing delays on eastbound Interstate 580. 

The California Highway Patrol responded just after 8 p.m. to the scene. The agency says the driver of the truck was not injured in the incident. 

Two left lanes are blocked as tow truck crews work to clear the area, though drivers are able to get through using the shoulder lanes, the CHP said. 

