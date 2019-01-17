High winds overturn trailer on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
MARIN COUNTY (KRON) -- Strong winds overturned a big rig trailer tonight on the Richmond San Rafael Bridge, causing delays on eastbound Interstate 580.
The California Highway Patrol responded just after 8 p.m. to the scene. The agency says the driver of the truck was not injured in the incident.
Two left lanes are blocked as tow truck crews work to clear the area, though drivers are able to get through using the shoulder lanes, the CHP said.
- STORM WATCH: TRACK THE RAIN WITH KRON4'S INTERACTIVE RADAR
- ATMOSPHERIC RIVER TO DRENCH BAY AREA
- FLASH FLOOD WATCH ISSUED FOR BAY AREA, CENTRAL COAST
- JAYME CLOSS DESCRIBES PARENTS BEING KILLED, 88 DAYS IN CAPTIVITY
- FDA ISSUES SEVERAL RECALLS FOR DRY DOG FOOD