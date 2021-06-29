Higher education budget expanded in California

FILE – In this May 10, 2018, file photo, students walk past Sather Gate on the University of California at Berkeley campus in Berkeley, Calif. A California state audit found that the University of California wrongly admitted at least 64 wealthy students over the past six years as “favors to donors, family, and friends.” California State Auditor Elaine Howle also found in the audit released Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, that campus staff falsely designated 22 of the applicants as student-athlete recruits because of donations from or as favors to well-connected families. The University of California, Berkeley, admitted 42 less-qualified applicants based on connections to staff, leadership, and donors. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (BCN)- Under the budget approved Monday by California lawmakers, the state’s public colleges and universities are slated to receive a range of new investments that will allow them to grow enrollment, expand financial aid and support their students’ basic needs.

The budget, which now heads to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk, also restores cuts that were made last year near the height of the pandemic.

Below are highlights of what the budget includes for California’s public university systems and community colleges, according to a summary of the deal. California State University

California State University

The 23-campus California State University, which enrolls about 486,0000 undergraduate and graduate students, would receive an increase of $185.9 million in general funds and $299 million restored from last year’s pandemic-related budget cuts.

The system would also receive $81 million in ongoing dollars to increase enrollment by 9,434 new students in the 2022-23 academic year.

The system would also see $325 million in one-time dollars for deferred maintenance and projects to improve energy efficiency.

The budget also includes $2 million in one-time dollars to study nonfaculty salary structures.

Some campuses would see an increase in one-time funding, including $25 million to CSU Northridge for a technology and equity center to help underrepresented Black and Latino students to pursue science, technology, engineering and math. The system would also receive $433 million in one-time dollars and $25 million ongoing to support transitioning Humboldt State University to a polytechnic institution.

SU Chancellor Joseph I. Castro labeled the budget as a “visionary investment” in the university system that would help to meet the current and future needs of California.

“One-time funding will address long-standing infrastructure needs at specific campuses and throughout the university, improving the safety of and modernizing facilities to enhance the student learning and discovery experience,” Castro said in a statement.

“The direct investment in the CSU and access to additional funding will undoubtedly advance our efforts to ensure that all California students are able to earn a high-quality college degree in a timely manner without being saddled with debt.”

University of California

The budget restores the $302.4 million that was cut from the University of California’s base funding during the pandemic last year while giving the system an additional $173 million in general funding.

The system of nine undergraduate campuses would receive $67.8 million in 2022-23 to expand UC’s enrollment of California residents by 6,230 students.

The deal allocates $31 million in 2022-23, $61 million 2023-24 and $92 million in 2024-25 to reduce nonresident enrollment at UC Berkeley, UCLA and UC San Diego, making space for an additional 900 California residents each year.

Community colleges

The budget pays down all deferrals, also known as late payments, to California’s system of 116 community colleges while giving the system an additional $371.2 million in ongoing general funding through Proposition 98.

The colleges will receive $100 million to support the recruitment and retainment of students amid declining enrollment across the system.

The system will also receive $115 million to provide zero-cost textbook degrees, $100 million to hire more full-time faculty and $100 million one-time to support the basic needs of students.

Calbright College

The budget would continue funding Calbright College, the state’s exclusively online community college. But it allows that the college can be eliminated if the Legislature passes any legislation to close the institution. Assembly Bill 1432, which passed that body and awaits a vote in the Senate, would eliminate the college by the end of 2022-23 academic year.

Financial aid