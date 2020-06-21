Highland vegetation fire in Alameda County containment at 75 percent

LIVERMORE, Calif. (BCN) – The Highland fire in an open space around Highland Road near Morgan Territory in the Livermore area is 75 percent contained, Cal Fire said Sunday afternoon.

Cal Fire and the Alameda County Fire Department responded around noon to the fire between Doolan Canyon Regional Preserve and Brushy Peak Regional Preserve and called in air units for assistance.

Crews are now performing “extensive mop-up,” according to Cal Fire, which said units will remain at scene for the next few hours to ensure hot spots are extinguished and the fire is 100 percent controlled.

Copyright © 2020 by Bay City News, Inc.

Latest Stories: