SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — KRON4’s 4th of July Special featured live music, a guest appearance from San Francisco Mayor London Breed, and lots of fireworks.

Hosted by Olivia Horton and Stephanie Lin, the program displayed fireworks shows across the Bay Area. If you missed the show, check out some highlights below.

4th of July fireworks show

KRON4 had cameras trained on fireworks shows in San Francisco, Concord and San Jose. You can watch those displays with the video player below.

Mayor Breed lights up Sutro Tower

On the Sutro Tower’s 50th birthday, KRON4 had a special guest stop by to light it up. London Breed joined the show to set off the “sea of lights” emanating from the 977-foot tower’s base.

Johnny Colla and The Sports Section Horns perform the star-spangled banner

To kick things off, Johnny Colla of Huey Lewis and the News performed the star-spangled banner.