This image shows the Highway 1 closure due to a Moss Landing fire. (Photo courtesy of CHP)

MOSS LANDING, Calif. (KRON) – Highway 1 is closed at Moss Landing in Monterey County due to a fire at a Pacific Gas & Electric, Co. substation, according to a tweet from Caltrans.

The road way will take 4-6 hours to open again, a subsequent tweet stated at 6:50 a.m.

California Highway Patrol Santa Cruz tweeted that the fire was at a powerplant, and that the closure is from Salinas Road to Potrero Road, but Caltrans District 5 subsequently stated that “the fire … is NOT at the #MossLanding Power Plant,” but is at the adjacent PG&E substation and battery facility.

KRON ON is streaming live

PG&E told KRON4 News that around 1:30 a.m., the utility “became aware of a fire in one Tesla Megapack at its Elkhorn Battery Storage facility in Monterey County.”

“PG&E is working with firefighters to stop the spread of the fire and provide a safe area for emergency response personnel,” Communications Manager Jeff Smith stated. “Safety systems at the facility worked as designed when the issue was detected, and automatically disconnected the battery storage facility from the electrical grid.”

There were no injuries to on-site personnel, and no electrical outages for customers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.