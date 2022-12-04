The aftermath of a rockslide on Hwy-1 (Photo courtesy of CalTrans)

BIG SUR, Calif. (KRON) — Highway 1 is experiencing a closure due to rockslides this weekend, and a portion of the roadway has been reopened, according to CalTrans District 5.

On Saturday morning, CalTrans announced that Hwy-1 would be closed from Ragged Point to the Big Sur area because of a rockslide. The agency anticipated the highway would be reopened by Sunday morning.

The aftermath of a rockslide on Hwy-1 (Photos courtesy of CalTrans)

Hwy-1 has since reopened between Carmel and Big Sur. The highway will remain closed from Ragged Point to just south of Big Sure as geo-tech engineers assess the damage before cleanup can begin.

Photos of the scene show a significant amount of debris had cascaded down onto the roadway. Rocks and boulders of various sizes litter the road.