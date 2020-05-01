Highway 101 overpass project in San Francisco ahead of schedule

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Good news, drivers!

Caltrans was able to complete the new Highway 101 bridge deck replacement at Alemany Circle in 8 days – two days earlier than they planned.

The new southbound-101 deck will be opening at 7 a.m. today and the northbound-101 deck will open to traffic at 3 a.m. Saturday afternoon.

Southbound traffic will be reduced to two lanes and speeds will be reduced to 40 mph until the new northbound deck is opened.

Remember – these bridge decks in San Francisco were 70-years-old!

This is a priority project for Caltrans to maintain one of the Bay Area’s most heavily traveled corridors – it connects the peninsula to downtown San Francisco.

More than 240,000 cars drive through it daily.

The department determined to fast-track this project during the stay-at-home order instead of when it was originally scheduled for July 2020 because fewer people are on the roads, so it has caused less of an impact on drivers.

Crews are still cleaning up the area, so keep your speed down – you will see Caltrans out here doing that work as well as surveying and assessing the area in the following days.

