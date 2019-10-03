Live Now
Highway 101 roadway repair project to cause major delays in San Francisco

Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – CalTrans is warning commuters about a roadway repair project in San Francisco happening next summer that will cause major delays along Highway 101 near the I-280 interchange.

This work will involve rerouting all traffic off northbound-101 on to Alemany so crews can replace the road deck above Alemany.

The second phase will involve rerouting southbound traffic onto the newly-built northbound roadway and then repairing the southbound deck.

Officials said the traffic will be bad and CalTrans is advising people to plan ahead and find other ways around the area.

