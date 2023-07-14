(KRON) — A wrong-way driver on Highway 101 north of Santa Rosa collided head-on into oncoming traffic Thursday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

Frightened motorists called 911 at 9:44 p.m. reporting that a Nissan Sentra was traveling southbound on Highway 101’s northbound lanes near Dutcher Creek Road, according to the CHP.

“Within minutes of the initial call, a witness reported to Golden Gate CHP dispatch that the wrong-way vehicle caused a head-on crash. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and located two vehicles with major damage,” the CHP wrote.

The CHP said its investigation indicates that, “the driver of the Nissan Sentra was traveling southbound in the wrong direction on northbound US-101. The driver of the GMC Yukon was traveling northbound US-101, north of Canyon Road. The Nissan crashed head-on into the GMC causing major damage. Both vehicles caught fire. The fires were quickly extinguished by fire personnel and the driver of the GMC was safely extricated from the vehicle.”

KRON On is streaming now

The GMC Yukon driver suffered major injuries and was airlifted to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. The wrong-way driver, whose name was not released by the CHP, suffered fatal injuries.