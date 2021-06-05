Fatal crash blocks Highway 17 in Santa Cruz Mountains

LOS GATOS (BCN) – The Santa Clara County Fire Department is reporting that Highway 17 will be closed for three hours after a tanker truck collided with another vehicle causing at least one fatality at about 8:10 a.m.

CHP San Jose tweeted around 10:00 a.m. that one of the involved drivers sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision.

We are on scene and investigating a collision on SR 17 southbound north of Bear Creek Rd. Sadly, one of the involved drivers sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision. SB 17 lanes are shut down and being diverted at SR 9. Currently, we do not have an ETO — CHP San Jose (@CHPSanJose) June 5, 2021

Northbound lanes of Highway 17 were reopened about 9:10 a.m. Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol’s online incident log.

An unknown number of vehicles remained trapped on the roadway due to the continuing closure, according to the incident log.