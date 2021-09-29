Highway 4 to close this weekend for repairs

Caltrans will be closing state Highway 4 this weekend and is reminding travelers to follow detours set in place.

Beginning Friday at 10 p.m, Highway 4 will undergo a 55-hour full closure starting from Discovery Bay Boulevard in Contra Costa County and ending at Tracy Boulevard in San Joaquin County. The highway closure will end at 5 a.m. Monday.

Caltrans said the highway will be closed because crews will be making upgrades and repairs to culverts and drainage systems.

Westbound travelers can start the detour at the Tracy Boulevard intersection and eastbound travelers can begin their detour at the Byron Road intersection, according to Caltrans.