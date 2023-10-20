(KRON) — The southbound lanes of Highway 87 in San Jose will close for the weekend for Caltrans’ repaving project. This closure will begin on Friday, Oct. 20 at 9 p.m. and is expected to reopen on Monday, Oct. 23 at 5 a.m.

Here are the northbound detours.

Take southbound SR-85 to northbound US-101 to northbound I-280

Take northbound SR-85 to northbound SR-17 to southbound I-280

Here are the southbound detours

Take southbound I-280 to southbound US-101 to northbound SR-85

Take northbound I-280 to southbound SR-17 to southbound SR-85

This closure will primarily impact southbound traffic from Blossom Hill Road to East Julian Street.

The repaving project will not impact downtown San Jose. Residents who are traveling to the airport will not have an issue getting to their destination.