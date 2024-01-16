(KRON) — A section of Highway 92 is shut down in Half Moon Bay after a big rig rolled over onto a car on Tuesday, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said. Nobody was injured in the crash.

The crash happened on the 500 block of San Mateo Road, which is what Highway 92 is named in that area, next to Spanish Town. There is no estimate for when the road will reopen.

Images posted by Cal Fire show a big rig truck lying on top of a silver car.

Fire officials are at the scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Stick with KRON4 for updates.