Highway patrol preparing for maximum enforcement during Thanksgiving week

VALLEJO (KRON) — Soon, officers with the California Highway Patrol will be saturating the streets.

All available staff will be monitoring freeways and unincorporated highways, tracking down impaired drivers.

From Wednesday evening through late Sunday night, Officer John Fransen says the agency will be in a period of maximum enforcement during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

“Historically speaking, it tends to be one of the more dangerous time periods, because there’s a lot more people traveling — there’s a lot more people celebrating,” said Officer John Fransen.

There are also a lot more people celebrating irresponsibly.

“Even if you only plan on having one or two alcoholic beverages, don’t risk it. Have a plan on how to get safely home,” Fransen said.

It’s also a good time to slow things down.

The wet weather makes for slick driving conditions with lower visibility.

“We have BART, we have taxicabs, we have people that don’t drink that are willing to be designated drivers. So, any one of those things is a viable option,” the CHP officer said.

You should also buckle up.

Officer Fransen says nearly half of the 59 people killed during auto collisions last year during Thanksgiving weekend in the state were not wearing seatbelts.

“Forty-percent of people on any given enforcement period that could be able to go home with their family and friends, or be with their family and friends this holiday season if they had just chosen to wear their seatbelt,” he said.

Last Thanksgiving weekend, the CHP made 931 arrests for driving under the influence.

