SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating two shootings that happened overnight, one on the Bay Bridge and a second close by, according to a statement from CHP.

The first incident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. in the westbound direction of the Bay Bridge. A person reported being injured by debris, CHP said. A Sig-Alert was issued, and two lanes were blocked in response to the incident. CHP is currently investigating a second shooting that occurred early Saturday morning on the eastbound side of I-580.

CHP on the scene of the Bay Bridge shooting

CHP’s Golden Gate Division is investigating a shooting that happened just after 2:50 a.m. on Saturday morning on Interstate 80. CHP says the shooting happened near the interstate 580 interchange and involved at least two vehicles. Both vehicles left the scene after the shooting, according to CHP.

(Note: locations are approximate)

One of the occupants in a vehicle was hit by gunfire and declared dead. Two people in the second vehicle were also struck by gunfire and brought to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

CHP says the eastbound lanes of I-80 were shut down for about an hour for evidence collection. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the CHP Investigation Tipline at 707-917-4491.