Hiker dies after falling from Pacifica cliff

PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) – A 45-year-old woman hiking in Pacifica on Sunday died after falling from a trail, according to the Pacifica Police Department.

Around 9:40 a.m., officials say the woman fell from the top of Mori Point trail.

Officials from the police department, North County Fire Authority, and American Medical Response arrived near the San Marlo parking lot in Rockaway Beach.

The woman was found unresponsive about 50 feet below the trail. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the San Mateo County Coroner, the victim was identified as 45-year-old Yvonne Rogan from Daly City.

Witnesses say they saw the woman trip and fall off the trail.

Authorities continue to investigate at this time.