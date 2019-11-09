Hiker discovers body at park south of Pittsburg, police investigate

PITTSBURG (KRON) — Muir Station Deputy Sheriffs responded to a report of a body found Thursday evening in a remote part of John Henry Johnson Park, south of Pittsburg, according to authorities.

The body was reportedly found by a hiker.

Officials say the remains appeared to have been at the park for “some time”.

The Coroner’s Division took custody of the body and is trying to identify the man.

An autopsy is set to be scheduled to find the cause of death.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600.

Check back for updates as this is an ongoing investigation.