Live Now
WATCH KRONON FOR NONSTOP LIVE COVERAGE

Hiker discovers body at park south of Pittsburg, police investigate

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PITTSBURG (KRON) — Muir Station Deputy Sheriffs responded to a report of a body found Thursday evening in a remote part of John Henry Johnson Park, south of Pittsburg, according to authorities.

The body was reportedly found by a hiker.

Officials say the remains appeared to have been at the park for “some time”.

The Coroner’s Division took custody of the body and is trying to identify the man.

An autopsy is set to be scheduled to find the cause of death.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600.

Check back for updates as this is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News