SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is in San Francisco, where she held a panel supporting Proposition 1.

If it is approved by the voters, Prop 1 would enshrine abortion access as a right in the state’s constitution. The former first lady shared why it is important to vote Yes on Prop 1 at a Planned Parenthood.

“This issue about access to abortion and contraception are issues that go right to the heart,” she said.

The event was hosted by advocacy groups fighting for federal abortion rights.

“If you don’t have prop one, if you haven’t passed Prop 1: it’s devastating,” said NARAL Pro-Choice America President Mini Timmaraju

“We cannot take anything for granted,” said Jodi Hicks, the president and CEO of the Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California. “This is the first time that the generation behind us, my daughter, someone’s friend, children, have less rights than what we grew up in.”

Clinton shared some of the challenges across the country.

“We’re also beginning to see stories about how drugs that are prescribed for other conditions that have some connection to medical abortion treatment that are now being denied,” she said.

California is not at risk but ever since the U.S. Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, the state has become a destination for people seeking reproductive health care.

“The most important fundamental freedom that women had in modern history is the ability to choose when, if and under what circumstances they want to have a baby,” Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis said.

Meanwhile, outside anti-abortion rights activists encouraged people to vote no.

Back at the event, Clinton had this message: “Eventually it will cause a reaction but how many women have to die or be terribly mistreated in order to change these laws.”