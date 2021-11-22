Hillary Clinton, Huma Abedin in San Francisco promoting new book

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Former First Lady, Secretary of State, Senator and Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was in San Francisco this weekend.

You can add “author” to her long list of accomplishments.

In a story you’ll only see on KRON4, we met up with Hillary Clinton and her longtime aide Huma Abedin.

“Hillary has inspired all of us and that’s why we’re here.”

Billed as a conversation with Hillary and Huma, it’s a who’s who of female politicians from the Bay Area.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis are just a few who came to hear from Clinton as well as Aberdine — Both out with books.

The former Secretary of State penned the fictional “State of Terror” about facing down a terrorist attack.

Huma Abedine, surviving her husband’s sexting scandal and baring her soul in her book “Both And.”

Clinton’s message: the world could use more courage and love.