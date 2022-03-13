HILLSBOROUGH, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are investigating a residential burglary in Hillsborough that happened around midnight Friday into Saturday, police announced in a Facebook post.

The burglary happened in the area of Eugenia Way and Butternut Drive where suspects stole an SUV from the resident’s garage — which, as of Sunday, Hillsborough police have recovered — according to police.

Security camera footage shows a group of at least two suspects dressed in all black make multiple trips from the home’s front door to their supposed getaway car.

The video (above) also shows the suspects appeared to run away in the aforementioned SUV and a four-door sedan with the stolen items.

Police said they believe the suspects are linked to other burglaries in Hillsborough and throughout the region.

There have not been any arrests made yet.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.