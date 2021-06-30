Historic Golden Gate Bridge cafe gets revived by local coffee company

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The historic Round House Cafe at the San Francisco end of the Golden Gate Bridge was shut down during the pandemic, but it’s not the complete end for the food and drink stop.

By the start of fall 2021, visitors will be welcomed back by wafts of fresh brewing Equator coffee.

The local 26-year-old coffee company confirmed to KRON4 that it is dropping into another Bay Area national park space, offering a slew of food items along with its fair trade brews for hungry visitors catching the Golden Gate Bridge view by the welcome center.

“We hope visitors will use this space to meet, learn about the history of the Bay Area’s most iconic landmark, and enjoy their visit to the Bridge with a warming beverage from Equator,” said Paolo Cosulich-Schwartz, spokesperson for the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway & Transportation District.

(Courtesy: Sarah Fucinaro)

It’s not the first partnership between Equator Coffees, the National Park Service and the Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy.

Marin-based Equator opened a retail location at the Gatehouse at Fort Mason Center in 2017. They also have cafes open at the Presidio, the newly remodeled Warming Hut at Crissy Field and coming soon at Alcatraz Island.

“The Golden Gate Bridge represents who we are as a people and as a country – our community coming together to imagine and construct what was thought to be impossible,” said Equator co-founder Helen Russell. “The Round House Cafe will be a new point of pride for our farmer partners. Locals from across the Bay Area to visitors from across the world will have a chance to savor delicious roasts and flavor profiles in ethically sourced and produced cups of coffee.”

The coffee company is the first in California to become B-Corp certified, a designation that shows the company operations creates positive impact for the company’s workers, community, and environment.

“The Golden Gate Bridge is the span that connects us, and the revitalized Round House is where we’ll meet,” notes Chris Lehnertz, President & CEO, of the Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy. “We are delighted to work with Equator Coffees, an organization that reflects our values of putting people and communities first.”

The conservancy said it decided to temporarily close its kitchen operations and the cafes in early 2020, facing challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The transformed cafe will also sell Guittard hot chocolate, along with soups, salads, pastries, hand pies, breakfast burritos and toast.

At this time, Equator has not revealed its opening hours.