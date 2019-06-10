Historic New Haven teachers strike ends after 14 days

Teachers with the New Haven School District will be returning to classrooms on Monday just in time for the last week of the school year.

Teachers have spent the last 14 days on the picket lines fighting for a fair contract.

Now a tentative agreement was reached on Friday.

The district offered a 4% salary increase over the course of the next two school years, as well as a one-time 2.5% bonus for this school year.

Plus, a 1% additional pay increase should the district get more revenue from state funding.

Last night, 60% of teachers in the association voted to end the strike and agree with the packaged offered by the district.

The association says what was offered falls within the framework of the fact-finding report.

The district is excited to have teachers back in time for end of the year activities and celebrations.

