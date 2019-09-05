Historic San Jose Catholic church vandalized

SAN JOSE (KRON) – The search continues Thursday morning in San Jose for the suspect or suspects who vandalized a historic church.

The vandals spray-painted satanic and anti-Semitic at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Joseph on Sunday before churchgoers arrived.

The church has been in San Jose since 1803.

It is on the National Register of Historic Places.

The graffiti has since been covered.

No suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Jose police.

