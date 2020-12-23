Former San Jose Police Chief makes history in Dallas

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Newly retired San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia has been hired as the chief of police for the city of Dallas, according to the Dallas Police Department.

He is the first Latino to preside over the ninth largest police department in the country. 

Garcia served as Chief of Police in San Jose, California for thirty years.

He will replace Reneé Hall, who announced in September that she would step down after nearly three years as chief.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News