Former San Jose Police Chief makes history in Dallas

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Newly retired San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia has been hired as the chief of police for the city of Dallas, according to the Dallas Police Department.
He is the first Latino to preside over the ninth largest police department in the country.
Garcia served as Chief of Police in San Jose, California for thirty years.
He will replace Reneé Hall, who announced in September that she would step down after nearly three years as chief.
