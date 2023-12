(KRON) — Last week, a man hit a fire hydrant in Benicia causing a 250,000-gallon water loss, Benecia police officials said.

On Nov. 27, Benicia police officers responded to a hit-and-run on the 200 block of 1st Street. Officers said a white van hit a fire hydrant causing damage to city property and surrounding businesses.

Officers were able to find the suspect and arrest them Thursday.