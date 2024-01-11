SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A hit-and-run collision was reported Thursday afternoon on the offramp of Treasure Island and eastbound Interstate 80, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP). The crash happened around 4:24 p.m., and there were temporary lane closures on the highway.

Although the scene of the accident has since been cleared, there are still residual traffic delays in the northeast portion of San Francisco. As of 6:45 p.m., there is still traffic on streets headed to or near the Bay Bridge, according to 511.

A map of the traffic conditions as of 6:45 p.m. can be viewed below.

No one was injured in the hit-and-run, CHP said.