PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) – A juvenile was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence after a hit-and-run collision early Friday morning, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

Shortly after 1 a.m., officers responded to a collision in the intersection of East Washington Street and South McDowell Boulevard. The party who witnessed the collision and reported it to police said they witnessed a blue pickup truck flee the scene going westbound on East Washington Street, police said.

The reporting party followed the pickup truck and observed the driver and passenger switch seats as the truck stopped in the middle of the roadway. The car then traveled toward Kenilworth Drive and drove through East Washington Plaza shopping center, PPD said.

The reporting party continued to follow the car as it traveled toward Lindberg Lane and turned into the Gateway Shopping Center to park. Officers located the vehicle and detained two juvenile occupants, 15 and 16-years-old, without incident, police said.

One of the juveniles began to show signs of intoxication and a DUI investigation was conducted. It was later determined the juvenile operating the blue pickup truck while under the influence of alcohol. The juvenile was placed under arrest, police said.

Police located additional bottles of alcohol and marijuana after searching the vehicle.