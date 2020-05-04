Hit-and-run collision leaves 1 pedestrian dead in San Mateo

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Mateo Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run collision that left a pedestrian dead on Sunday, according to authorities.
Around 5 a.m., officers responded to the area of S Delaware Street and 9th Avenue following reports of a man who laying on the ground in the road.
When officers arrived, they found the victim and evidence that indicated the man was struck by a car.
The man, a 58-year-old San Mateo resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The San Mateo Police Department is now asking for help from the community. Any witnesses and/or home security video would greatly assist the investigation.
Contact (650) 522-7742 if you have any information regarding the incident.
