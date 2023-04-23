SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – One person is left with life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run-collision early Sunday morning, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Shortly after 12 a.m., police responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle collision at Piedmont Avenue and Berryressa Road. One person was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.

The roads remain closed and drivers are advised to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Stick with KRON4 for more updates.