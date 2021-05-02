Hit-and-run driver arrested after colliding with TV news van

OAKLAND (BCN) – Oakland police arrested the driver of a silver BMW that crashed into a television news van late Saturday night.

Oakland Police arrest driver of the Silver BMW that crashed into a News Van (KPIX-Channel 5) at 14th and Jefferson. The driver ran from the scene, OPD officers were able to arrest the driver a block away. Driver of the News Van enroute to local hospital. pic.twitter.com/fPCETgECvw — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) May 2, 2021

Police tweeted at 10:06 p.m. that after the suspect’s car struck a KPIX news van at 14th and Jefferson streets, the suspect ran from the scene on foot.

Oakland police took him into custody one block away.

The driver of the news van was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Police provided no further details on the incident.

