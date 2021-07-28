Hit-and-run driver arrested in Pacifica

PACIFICA (BCN) – Police in Pacifica on Sunday arrested a man in connection with DUI and other crimes following a hit-and-run crash.

David Ochoa, 43, of Pacifica, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with alcohol causing injury, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or greater, hit-and-run causing injury and driving on DUI probation, according to the Pacifica Police Department.

On Sunday at 4:54 p.m., officers responded to the area of Carmel and Palmetto avenues on a report of two vehicles driving recklessly.

As officers responded, police dispatch received another report of a traffic crash with injuries on Francisco Boulevard.

Police located a white GMC truck with Arizona license plates that had crashed into a power pole.

The witness who reported the crash told police two men fled the scene on foot.

A short time later, police located and detained the men in the area.

Police said both men had injuries consistent with the crash.

One of the men, determined to be the passenger, was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The driver, identified as Ochoa, suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Police said Ochoa displayed symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol, so officers conducted a DUI investigation.

Police determine Ochoa had been driving while intoxicated, so after he was cleared at a local hospital, he was booked into jail.