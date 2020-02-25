Hit-and-run driver responsible for crash that killed girl, 12, in Castro Valley on the loose

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) – Police continue to search for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a 12-year-old girl in Castro Valley on Monday.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. at Crow Canyon and Manter Road, just off I-580.

The suspect is described as a man between ages 25 and 35, driving a lifted black Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 510-582-9028.

