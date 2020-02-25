CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) – Police continue to search for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a 12-year-old girl in Castro Valley on Monday.
It happened around 3:30 p.m. at Crow Canyon and Manter Road, just off I-580.
The suspect is described as a man between ages 25 and 35, driving a lifted black Ford F-150 pickup truck.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 510-582-9028.
Latest Stories:
- Man survives after huge tree falls into his apartment, lands on his lap
- Trump: Coronavirus is ‘going to go away’
- Kobe and Gianna Bryant honored in Staples Center memorial service
- Hit-and-run driver responsible for crash that killed girl, 12, in Castro Valley on the loose
- Canary Islands hotel quarantined after virus confirmed