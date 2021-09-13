Driver strikes gas line in San Jose, residents shelter in place

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Some San Jose residents are asked to shelter in place early Monday morning after a hit-and-run driver struck and ruptured a gas line in the 300 block of Wooster Ave.

The San Jose Police Department said PG&E is responding to the gas leak. Police are going door-to-door to the residents who are impacted.

E Julián St is closed between 26th and 28th streets, and a shelter-in-place has been ordered for the 300 block of Wooster Ave for a gas leak. We’re working with @PGE4Me to secure the leak at this time. @SanJosePD pic.twitter.com/utSsfJbWB7 — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) September 13, 2021

The driver reportedly hit a gas line at a business and then fled the scene. Police are asking people to avoid the area, with traffic being impacted as of 5:50 a.m.

This story will be updated.