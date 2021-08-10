Hit-and-run driver strikes pedestrian holding 7-month old in San Bruno

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) – Police are searching for the driver who hit a pedestrian holding a 7-month-old baby in San Bruno and then drove away.

On Saturday around 6:10 p.m., officers responded to a parking lot near San Bruno Avenue and Green Avenue after receiving reports of a hit-and-run collision.

Investigators learned that the pedestrian was holding a baby at the time of the collision. The victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials have identified the driver but have not located him at this time.

Police will be sending the investigation to the DA’s office for consideration of charges against the suspect.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the San Bruno police at (650) 616-7100. You can remain anonymous.