Hit and run driver yet to be found in deadly San Jose crash

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A pedestrian who was struck by a hit and run driver on Jan. 7 has died from their injuries.

The San Jose Police Department said the man was walking in the area of Senter Road and Capitol Expressway around 8:30 p.m. when he was struck by driver. The pedestrian was outside of any marked crosswalk, police added.

The unidentified pedestrian was taken to the hospital and died a week later. He was only identified as an adult man. His name will be released once the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office confirms it and notifies his family.

It’s the city’s fifth traffic death and third pedestrian death of 2022, police said.

The driver fled the scene and has yet to be found.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Aldinger #4183 of the San José Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.